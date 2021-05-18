Peel Hunt Cuts First Derivatives (LON:FDP) Price Target to GBX 2,720

First Derivatives (LON:FDP) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 2,720 ($35.54) in a report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm presently has an “add” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Derivatives in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Peel Hunt cut their price target on shares of First Derivatives from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 2,720 ($35.54) and set an “add” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

LON:FDP traded down GBX 250 ($3.27) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,300 ($30.05). The company had a trading volume of 243,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,912. First Derivatives has a 52-week low of GBX 2,165 ($28.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,625 ($47.36). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,791 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,910.73. The company has a market capitalization of £637.49 million and a PE ratio of 44.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.01.

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting and Software segments. It provides kdb+, in-memory, time-series database. The company also supports trading systems for front, middle, and back-office operations.

