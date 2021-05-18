Peel Hunt Downgrades accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) to Add

accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) was downgraded by stock analysts at Peel Hunt to an “add” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 678 ($8.86) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 614 ($8.02). Peel Hunt’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.95% from the company’s current price.

ACSO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of accesso Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday. Numis Securities downgraded shares of accesso Technology Group to an “add” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of accesso Technology Group to an “add” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 614 ($8.02) to GBX 678 ($8.86) in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) target price on shares of accesso Technology Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,764 ($23.05).

Shares of LON:ACSO traded up GBX 41 ($0.54) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 665 ($8.69). The stock had a trading volume of 87,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,622. accesso Technology Group has a 1 year low of GBX 230 ($3.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 739 ($9.66). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 667.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 491.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.08, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £274.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.06.

In other accesso Technology Group news, insider Bill Russell acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 580 ($7.58) per share, with a total value of £75,400 ($98,510.58).

About accesso Technology Group

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

