Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB)

Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OXB. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,280 ($16.72) price target (down from GBX 1,300 ($16.98)) on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a report on Tuesday.

OXB stock traded up GBX 57 ($0.74) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,059 ($13.84). The company had a trading volume of 1,579,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of £872.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,028.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 965.15. Oxford Biomedica has a twelve month low of GBX 700.37 ($9.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,144 ($14.95).

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

