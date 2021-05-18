Peel Hunt Reiterates Add Rating for TBC Bank Group (LON:TBCG)

TBC Bank Group (LON:TBCG)‘s stock had its “add” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.30% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of LON TBCG traded up GBX 20 ($0.26) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,096 ($14.32). The stock had a trading volume of 54,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,408. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,056.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,151.90. TBC Bank Group has a 52-week low of GBX 700 ($9.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,350 ($17.64).
TBC Bank Group Company Profile
