Peel Hunt Reiterates Add Rating for TBC Bank Group (LON:TBCG)

TBC Bank Group (LON:TBCG)‘s stock had its “add” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of LON TBCG traded up GBX 20 ($0.26) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,096 ($14.32). The stock had a trading volume of 54,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,408. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,056.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,151.90. TBC Bank Group has a 52-week low of GBX 700 ($9.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,350 ($17.64).

TBC Bank Group Company Profile

TBC Bank Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, brokerage, and card processing services to corporate and individual customers in Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan. The company operates through Retail; Corporate; and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises segments. It offers various current/settlement accounts, and term deposits; mortgage, consumer, retail, and corporate loans, as well as loans for micro, small, and medium enterprises; credit cards, credit lines, letters of credit, and guarantees; and money transfer and currency exchange services.

