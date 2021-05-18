Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR)

Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.49% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.76) target price on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research report on Tuesday.

WHR traded up GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 137 ($1.79). 701,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 897,457. The company has a market cap of £582.06 million and a PE ratio of 6.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 133.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 123.66. Warehouse REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 100.50 ($1.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 138 ($1.80). The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.24.

In other news, insider Stephen Barrow bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.63) per share, for a total transaction of £250,000 ($326,626.60).

Warehouse REIT

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

