Peel Hunt Trims First Derivatives (LON:FDP) Target Price to GBX 2,720

First Derivatives (LON:FDP) had its price target lowered by Peel Hunt from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 2,720 ($35.54) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an “add” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.26% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Derivatives in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

FDP traded down GBX 250 ($3.27) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,300 ($30.05). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,912. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £637.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,791 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,910.73. First Derivatives has a 12 month low of GBX 2,165 ($28.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,625 ($47.36).

About First Derivatives

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting and Software segments. It provides kdb+, in-memory, time-series database. The company also supports trading systems for front, middle, and back-office operations.

