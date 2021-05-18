Peel Hunt Trims First Derivatives (LON:FDP) Target Price to GBX 2,720

First Derivatives (LON:FDP) had its price target lowered by Peel Hunt from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 2,720 ($35.54) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an “add” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.26% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Derivatives in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

FDP traded down GBX 250 ($3.27) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,300 ($30.05). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,912. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £637.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,791 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,910.73. First Derivatives has a 12 month low of GBX 2,165 ($28.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,625 ($47.36).

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting and Software segments. It provides kdb+, in-memory, time-series database. The company also supports trading systems for front, middle, and back-office operations.

