Peerplays (PPY) Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded 29.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 18th. In the last week, Peerplays has traded down 53.3% against the US dollar. One Peerplays coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000250 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Peerplays has a total market cap of $488,925.45 and approximately $417.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00087737 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.47 or 0.00410194 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.77 or 0.00227002 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004985 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $563.79 or 0.01295810 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00044400 BTC.

Peerplays Coin Profile

Peerplays launched on April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peerplays’ official website is www.peerplays.com . Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Peerplays is The Gaming Blockchain, disrupting the global gaming industry with a new paradigm of fairness, transparency, speed, and security. Peerplays uses Graphene technology and *Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to provide the fastest, most decentralized blockchain consensus model available today. Learn more about this world-leading blockchain at www.peerplays.com. *A move to Gamified Proof of Stake (GPoS) is currently in progress. “

Buying and Selling Peerplays

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peerplays should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peerplays using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

