Pelangio Exploration (OTCMKTS:PGXPF) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Pelangio Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGXPF) shares were down 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 3,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 21,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of -0.34.

Pelangio Exploration Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PGXPF)

Pelangio Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Canada and Ghana. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Pelangio Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pelangio Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.