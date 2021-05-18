Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Hits New 12-Month High at $39.45

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$39.45 and last traded at C$39.20, with a volume of 141371 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$39.28.

PPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$39.84.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$37.36 and its 200 day moving average price is C$34.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of C$21.46 billion and a PE ratio of -45.52.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently -292.00%.

About Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

