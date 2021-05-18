Pendle (PENDLE) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $11,897.00

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 18th. Pendle has a market cap of $21.92 million and approximately $11,897.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pendle has traded 29.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pendle coin can currently be purchased for about $1.32 or 0.00003071 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00098117 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.82 or 0.00383026 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.41 or 0.00235672 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005016 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $599.35 or 0.01392801 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00047114 BTC.

Pendle Coin Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,582,875 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Buying and Selling Pendle

