Pendragon (LON:PDG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.13

Shares of Pendragon PLC (LON:PDG) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 15.13 ($0.20) and traded as high as GBX 19.25 ($0.25). Pendragon shares last traded at GBX 18.35 ($0.24), with a volume of 1,987,495 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital upped their target price on shares of Pendragon from GBX 12 ($0.16) to GBX 18 ($0.24) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on shares of Pendragon in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Get Pendragon alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.39, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of £256.34 million and a P/E ratio of -10.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 18.79 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 15.13.

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Car Store, Franchised UK Motor, Software, Leasing, and US Motor. The company sells new and used motor cars, motorbikes, trucks, and vans together with associated aftersales activities of service, body repair, and parts sales.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Pendragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pendragon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.