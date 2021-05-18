PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) CEO Sells $914,100.00 in Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $914,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

David Spector also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $879,300.00.

On Monday, March 29th, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $988,200.00.

On Friday, March 26th, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $971,700.00.

Shares of NYSE:PFSI traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.78. 646,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,279. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.50. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.52 and a 12-month high of $70.99.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.79 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $944.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.06 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 54.29% and a net margin of 42.70%. PennyMac Financial Services’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.73 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.36%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,185,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 551,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,166,000 after purchasing an additional 192,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 23,902.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 71,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 70,752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

PFSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (down previously from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

