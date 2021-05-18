Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.08 Billion

Brokerages expect Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) to report sales of $6.08 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.34 billion and the highest is $6.81 billion. Penske Automotive Group posted sales of $3.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 66.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full-year sales of $24.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.80 billion to $26.12 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $25.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.55 billion to $28.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Penske Automotive Group.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.45. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PAG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Shares of Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $92.51 on Tuesday. Penske Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $32.53 and a 1 year high of $93.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.58%.

In related news, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.79, for a total value of $463,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,206 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,804.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $1,354,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,577.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Penske Automotive Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Penske Automotive Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Penske Automotive Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Penske Automotive Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.14% of the company’s stock.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

