Peony Price Tops $0.12 on Exchanges (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 18th. Peony has a market capitalization of $998,970.64 and approximately $1,661.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peony coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000284 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Peony has traded down 21.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Peony Coin Profile

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 8,205,249 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

