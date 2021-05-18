Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $23.53

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.53 and traded as high as $24.99. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina shares last traded at $24.85, with a volume of 18,641 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.64. The company has a market capitalization of $143.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEBK. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 219.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 240,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 19,282 shares during the last quarter. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK)

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

