PEPS Coin (PEPS) Price Down 27% Over Last 7 Days

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. During the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded 27% lower against the U.S. dollar. PEPS Coin has a market capitalization of $288,659.96 and $31.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PEPS Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rapids (RPD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000135 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00020974 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003281 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 74.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.28 or 0.00252267 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 50.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin Coin Profile

PEPS Coin (PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 60,957,935 coins and its circulating supply is 44,717,768 coins. The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

