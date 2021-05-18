PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.23.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PEP remained flat at $$146.17 during trading on Tuesday. 51,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,571,694. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $201.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.08 and a 200-day moving average of $140.93. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.53 and a 12 month high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

