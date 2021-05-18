Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Gap Up to $51.74

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.74, but opened at $55.00. Performance Food Group shares last traded at $49.26, with a volume of 11,918 shares.

PFGC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.57 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.78.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). Performance Food Group had a positive return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFGC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Performance Food Group by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,665 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 123,019 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,514 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Company Profile (NYSE:PFGC)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

