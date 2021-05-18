Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Stock Price Up 9.4%

Shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) rose 9.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.10 and last traded at $21.78. Approximately 25,116 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 995,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.91.

PSNL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Personalis from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Personalis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Personalis from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Personalis from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

The firm has a market cap of $963.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.98 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.63 and its 200-day moving average is $31.07.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. Personalis had a negative net margin of 45.13% and a negative return on equity of 27.53%. On average, equities analysts expect that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total transaction of $65,381.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 167,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,485,908.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Chen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $1,027,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,194.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,943 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,951 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSNL. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Personalis during the first quarter valued at $16,565,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in Personalis in the fourth quarter valued at $14,788,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Personalis by 393.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 387,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,569,000 after purchasing an additional 309,287 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in Personalis in the fourth quarter valued at $11,006,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Personalis by 8.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,635,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,464,000 after purchasing an additional 295,200 shares in the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

