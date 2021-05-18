Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.63

Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.63 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.37 ($0.02). Petra Diamonds shares last traded at GBX 1.43 ($0.02), with a volume of 71,328,435 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) price objective on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2 ($0.03).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 781.90, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of £138.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.63.

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and an open pit mine located in Williamson, Tanzania.

