Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Todd Burdick Sells 8,334 Shares

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Todd Burdick sold 8,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.19, for a total value of C$51,618.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$184,795.23.

PEY stock traded down C$0.06 on Tuesday, reaching C$6.17. The company had a trading volume of 474,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,186. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 1 year low of C$1.63 and a 1 year high of C$6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$5.37 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.36. The company has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.52.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.34. The company had revenue of C$116.02 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$4.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.50.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

