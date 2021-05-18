Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 719,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,403 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $26,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.11 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.74.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $40.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.88%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

