Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.550-3.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $70.50 billion-$72.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $62.99 billion.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank restated a neutral rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $45.11 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.74.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.17. 357,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,048,711. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.17 and its 200-day moving average is $36.95.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 52.88%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pfizer stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

