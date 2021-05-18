PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Shares Acquired by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,591 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,929 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.55% of PGT Innovations worth $8,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGTI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in PGT Innovations by 1,954.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 675,783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,745,000 after purchasing an additional 642,886 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in PGT Innovations by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,596,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,467,000 after acquiring an additional 416,566 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PGT Innovations by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,118,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,090,000 after acquiring an additional 360,918 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PGT Innovations by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,192,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $186,974,000 after acquiring an additional 183,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in PGT Innovations by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,402,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,197,000 after acquiring an additional 130,015 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, Director William J. Morgan sold 14,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $375,459.84. Also, VP Brent Boydston sold 10,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $238,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,892 shares in the company, valued at $856,742.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,603 shares of company stock worth $979,194. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations stock opened at $25.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.20 and its 200-day moving average is $22.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.90. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.89 and a 1 year high of $28.11. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12 and a beta of 1.49.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $271.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

