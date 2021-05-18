Phantomx Market Capitalization Achieves $49,679.40 (PNX)

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. Phantomx has a total market capitalization of $49,679.40 and $2.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Phantomx has traded 28.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Phantomx coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $285.79 or 0.00699136 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00006417 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00017856 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006317 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $661.85 or 0.01619130 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000029 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000746 BTC.

About Phantomx

Phantomx (PNX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. The official website for Phantomx is phantomx.co . Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhantomX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

