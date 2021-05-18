Phoneum (PHT) Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. Phoneum has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $25,637.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phoneum coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Phoneum has traded 30.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00094448 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 46.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005620 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00022415 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $651.39 or 0.01492183 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.08 or 0.00119301 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00063792 BTC.

Phoneum Coin Profile

Phoneum (CRYPTO:PHT) is a coin. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,783,744,780 coins. Phoneum’s official website is phoneum.io . The official message board for Phoneum is medium.com/@phoneum . Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phoneum is https://reddit.com/r/Phoneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Phoneum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

