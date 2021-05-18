Phore (PHR) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $10,256.00

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded up 25.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. One Phore coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000654 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Phore has traded 21% lower against the dollar. Phore has a total market capitalization of $6.44 million and approximately $10,256.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00016216 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00032049 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $483.12 or 0.01182377 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Phore

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 24,099,957 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Phore is phore.io . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

