PHX Minerals’ (PHX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Seaport Res Ptn

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PHX. Zacks Investment Research raised PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on PHX Minerals in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on PHX Minerals in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.93.

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

Shares of PHX stock remained flat at $$2.92 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,206. The company has a market cap of $88.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.61. PHX Minerals has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $5.43.

In related news, CFO Raphael D’amico purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 237,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,548. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Chad L. Stephens purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,946. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,830,762 shares of company stock valued at $3,804,652. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHX. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 64,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 15,507 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 451,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 11,297 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 145.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 29,002 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.