Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Shares Gap Up to $61.00

Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $61.00, but opened at $63.75. Piedmont Lithium shares last traded at $64.00, with a volume of 1,042 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLL. Clarkson Capital began coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $39.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Piedmont Lithium currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.86.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -89.71 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter worth about $15,930,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 25.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 242,000 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $16,817,000 after acquiring an additional 49,800 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 5.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,475 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $11,638,000 after acquiring an additional 9,005 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,856,000. Finally, Axel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter worth approximately $6,949,000. 0.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLL)

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,126 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

