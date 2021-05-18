Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Stake Reduced by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,524 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.16% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $3,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 57,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 36,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PDM opened at $18.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.65. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $129.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.86 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 69.29% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.93%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. TheStreet raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

