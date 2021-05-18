Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.68

Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.68 and last traded at $7.68, with a volume of 507 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.76.

PGENY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Pigeon in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Pigeon in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.03.

Pigeon Corporation manufactures, sells, imports, and exports baby and child-care products, maternity items, women's care products, home healthcare products, elder care products, etc. in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Baby & Mother Care Business, Child Care Service Business, Health & Elder Care Business, Overseas Business, China Business, and Other segments.

