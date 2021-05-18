Pigeoncoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $51,212.00 (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. Over the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Pigeoncoin has a market cap of $2.93 million and approximately $51,212.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pigeoncoin alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00013790 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000623 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000103 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

PGN uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pigeoncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pigeoncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.