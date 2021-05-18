Pillar (PLR) Market Cap Achieves $15.13 Million

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. Pillar has a market capitalization of $15.13 million and $39,442.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pillar coin can now be purchased for about $0.0583 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pillar has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.86 or 0.00101409 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 48.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005917 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00022356 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $652.23 or 0.01507921 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00064294 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.56 or 0.00119203 BTC.

Pillar Coin Profile

Pillar is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pillar’s official message board is medium.com/pillarproject . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

Pillar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

