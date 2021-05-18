Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of PNFP opened at $92.94 on Tuesday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $32.80 and a 1 year high of $96.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.37.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 22.43%. The business had revenue of $315.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.41%.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 2,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $200,089.89. Also, Director Gary L. Scott sold 1,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total value of $154,809.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,010,062.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,831 shares of company stock worth $5,605,005 over the last 90 days. 2.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNFP. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,168,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,682,000 after purchasing an additional 93,495 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $13,346,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,080,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,771,000 after acquiring an additional 10,759 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

