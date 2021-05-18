Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Position Trimmed by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 35.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,144 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PNW. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 69.8% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PNW shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (up previously from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.88.

PNW stock opened at $85.44 on Tuesday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $69.29 and a 12-month high of $91.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.50.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $696.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.60%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

