Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 120.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,618 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $12,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 15,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $1,365,769.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $5,948,952.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,948,952.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 861,429 shares of company stock valued at $65,868,810.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PINS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Pinterest from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Pinterest from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.58.

Shares of PINS opened at $58.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.78 and a beta of 1.40. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $18.04 and a one year high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

