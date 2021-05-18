PirateCash Market Cap Hits $1.76 Million (PIRATE)

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. One PirateCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0683 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PirateCash has a market capitalization of $1.76 million and $4,507.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PirateCash has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PirateCash alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000396 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000125 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About PirateCash

PIRATE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 32,049,920 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PirateCash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PirateCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PirateCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.