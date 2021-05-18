Pirl Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $25.00 (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 18th. Pirl has a total market cap of $182,076.22 and approximately $25.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pirl has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. One Pirl coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pirl Profile

Pirl is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirl’s official website is pirl.io . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pirl is a 3-layered Masternode network blockchain that harnesses the power of Smart Contracts, EVM, Web3 and service masternode networks to provide decentralized storage and immutable (read: unchangeable -secure) content. The main goal of the project is to improve the functionality and performance of Decentralized applications and set new standards for user experience and to provide a real use for blockchain technology. PIRL is using the already laid technological foundation to develop a unique all-in-one platform with easy-to-use features for file storage, communication, entertainment, and p2p marketplace trading. “

Buying and Selling Pirl

