Pivot Token Hits Market Cap of $2.75 Million (PVT)

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 18th. Pivot Token has a market cap of $2.75 million and approximately $530,287.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pivot Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded down 26.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pivot Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00098354 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005451 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00022487 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $607.48 or 0.01478398 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002435 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.83 or 0.00118826 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00062855 BTC.

About Pivot Token

Pivot Token (PVT) is a coin. It was first traded on August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 coins and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 coins. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/about . Pivot Token’s official message board is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Buying and Selling Pivot Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pivot Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pivot Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pivot Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pivot Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.