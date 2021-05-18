Pivotal Research Increases V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target to $100.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Pivotal Research from $94.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Pivotal Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.41% from the company’s current price.
VFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.93.
VFC opened at $86.65 on Tuesday. V.F. has a fifty-two week low of $54.46 and a fifty-two week high of $90.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.32 and a 200-day moving average of $82.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of -666.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30.
About V.F.
V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.
