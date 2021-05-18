Pizza (PIZZA) Price Down 32.4% Over Last Week

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. Pizza has a market cap of $3.11 million and approximately $14,558.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pizza coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000234 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Pizza has traded 32.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000913 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.64 or 0.00162036 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00013785 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,873.21 or 0.04358288 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 199.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Pizza Coin Profile

PIZZA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . The official website for Pizza is pizza.live

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Buying and Selling Pizza

