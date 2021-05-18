Plair Market Capitalization Achieves $3.24 Million (PLA)

Plair (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 18th. One Plair coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Plair has a market capitalization of $3.24 million and $7,497.00 worth of Plair was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Plair has traded 43.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.88 or 0.00093146 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005245 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00021796 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $550.43 or 0.01390197 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.39 or 0.00114640 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00059442 BTC.

Plair Profile

Plair (CRYPTO:PLA) is a coin. Plair’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,610,108,545 coins. Plair’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Plair is plair.life . The Reddit community for Plair is /r/Plair . Plair’s official message board is medium.com/plairlife

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

