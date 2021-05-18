Playkey Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $107,516.00 (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 18th. Playkey has a total market cap of $600,881.32 and approximately $107,516.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Playkey has traded 62.6% lower against the dollar. One Playkey coin can now be purchased for $0.0366 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Playkey alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00097348 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005443 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00022667 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $591.99 or 0.01449616 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002451 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.34 or 0.00118363 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00062416 BTC.

Playkey Profile

Playkey is a coin. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 16,414,614 coins. The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Playkey is playkey.io . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Playkey Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Playkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.