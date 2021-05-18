Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.60 billion-$2.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.47 billion.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PLTK shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Playtika in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Playtika in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Playtika currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.58.

Shares of Playtika stock opened at $25.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.75. Playtika has a one year low of $23.13 and a one year high of $36.06.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $638.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.07 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

