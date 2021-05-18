Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Trading Up 8.8%

Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) were up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.45 and last traded at $27.13. Approximately 933,863 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 41,389,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.94.

A number of research firms have commented on PLUG. Cowen lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $88.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.06.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.73 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.02.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%. The business had revenue of $139.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.93 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cushing Asset Management LP raised its position in Plug Power by 229.0% during the 1st quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 85,397 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 59,444 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Plug Power by 9.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 621,695 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,282,000 after acquiring an additional 54,927 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth about $1,777,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 441,882 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,804,000 after acquiring an additional 248,762 shares in the last quarter. 50.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

