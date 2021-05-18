Plus500 (LON:PLUS) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,461.33

Plus500 Ltd. (LON:PLUS)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,461.33 ($19.09) and traded as high as GBX 1,485.24 ($19.40). Plus500 shares last traded at GBX 1,475 ($19.27), with a volume of 256,225 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PLUS shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 958 ($12.52) price objective on shares of Plus500 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on shares of Plus500 from GBX 1,945 ($25.41) to GBX 2,090 ($27.31) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.50 billion and a PE ratio of 4.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,461.33 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,429.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 10.61 and a quick ratio of 10.49.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Plus500’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.40%.

Plus500 Company Profile (LON:PLUS)

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online and mobile trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's online trading and mobile platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on approximately 2,500 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

