POA Achieves Market Capitalization of $15.39 Million (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. During the last week, POA has traded 39.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. POA has a total market capitalization of $15.39 million and $398,408.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One POA coin can now be bought for about $0.0535 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
POA Profile
POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 287,674,180 coins. The official website for POA is poa.network. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork.
Buying and Selling POA
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for POA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for POA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.