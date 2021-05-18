Polis Price Down 34.7% Over Last 7 Days (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. During the last week, Polis has traded down 34.7% against the US dollar. One Polis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000382 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polis has a total market cap of $1.59 million and $817.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000909 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.53 or 0.00164250 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00013559 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,864.99 or 0.04405772 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 192.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Polis Profile

Polis (POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polis’ official website is polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Polis Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

