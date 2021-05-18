Polkastarter Reaches Market Capitalization of $235.47 Million (POLS)

Polkastarter (CURRENCY:POLS) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. Polkastarter has a total market cap of $235.47 million and approximately $71.40 million worth of Polkastarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Polkastarter has traded 14.1% higher against the dollar. One Polkastarter coin can now be purchased for $3.53 or 0.00008779 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polkastarter Profile

Polkastarter (POLS) is a coin. Polkastarter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,613,500 coins. The official website for Polkastarter is www.polkastarter.com/token . Polkastarter’s official Twitter account is @polkastarter and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “POLS token holders will be able to vote on product features, token utility, types of auctions and even decide which projects get to be featured by Polkastarter. Transaction fees will be paid in POLS. “

Buying and Selling Polkastarter

