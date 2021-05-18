PolypuX (PUX) Price Hits $0.0038 on Exchanges

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. PolypuX has a total market capitalization of $152,480.12 and $10,138.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PolypuX has traded down 42.9% against the U.S. dollar. One PolypuX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00095535 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $162.35 or 0.00380847 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.13 or 0.00234899 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005036 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $597.43 or 0.01401513 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00047127 BTC.

PolypuX’s genesis date was April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. PolypuX’s official website is www.polypux.com . PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex

According to CryptoCompare, “pukkamex is a crypto trading platform offering leverage up to 100x. pukkamex's copy trading feature allows users to copy top traders from the leader board in return for a percentage share of the profit they made. pukkamex also supports multiple languages including Arabic and English and offers a wide range of derivatives for day traders, investors and hedgers. And last but definitely not least, pukkamex shares 25% of its gross revenue that is distributed to PUX holders every Sunday at 12:00 GMT via smart contract. Visit www.pukkamex.com to learn more. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolypuX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolypuX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolypuX using one of the exchanges listed above.

